SSC CGL 2023 Registration begins soon; Details on eligibility criteria, age limit

SSC CGL 2023 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL 2023) notification soon on its official website-- ssc.nic.in. Aspiring candidates should go through the detailed notification and can register for SSC CGL exam 2023. The Commission will conduct the CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam between July 14 and July 27, 2023.

SSC will conduct the CGL exam for recruiting candidates over Grade “B” and “C” category posts in various Government ministries, departments and offices. Applicants from the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 100 as a registration fee while candidates female, SC, ST, physically handicapped, and ex-servicemen candidates.

SSC CGL Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognized University.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree from any recognized University and must have secure minimum 60 percent marks in Mathematics in Class 12th OR bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Statistics as one of the subjects in graduation.

Compiler Posts: Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized University with Economics or Statistics or Mathematics as compulsory or elective subject

All other posts: Candidate must have bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.

Age Limit: