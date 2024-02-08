SSC Calendar 2024-25: Notification for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF to release on February 15, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC Calendar 2024-25 is available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Calendar 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2024-25. Candidates who are interested and wish to appear for various important exams including CGL, CHSL, and MTS among others can check the schedule on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024-25 includes notification release dates, application dates, and exam dates for tier 1 for various central exams including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC Stenographer, and others. We have provided a table below, which includes the details of all the upcoming SSC exams. With the help of the SSC Exam Calendar 2024, candidates may efficiently plan and organize their exam preparation. It is an invaluable resource.

According to the exam calendar, The notification bulletin for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (SSC CPO Recruitment 2024) will be released on February 15. Candidates preparing for the recruitment exam can submit their application forms on the official web portal on or before March 14. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

SSC Calendar 2024-25 Exam Dates