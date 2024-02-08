Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
SSC Calendar 2024-25: Notification for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF to release on February 15, details here

The SSC Calendar 2024–25 is accessible at ssc.nic.in, the organization's official website. Candidates can review the crucial dates for several positions, such as junior Hindi translator, stenographer, sub-inspector, and others. View the entire schedule here.

New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 14:19 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY SSC Calendar 2024-25 is available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Calendar 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2024-25. Candidates who are interested and wish to appear for various important exams including CGL, CHSL, and MTS among others can check the schedule on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. 

SSC Exam Calendar 2024-25 includes notification release dates, application dates, and exam dates for tier 1 for various central exams including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC Stenographer, and others. We have provided a table below, which includes the details of all the upcoming SSC exams.  With the help of the SSC Exam Calendar 2024, candidates may efficiently plan and organize their exam preparation. It is an invaluable resource.

According to the exam calendar, The notification bulletin for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (SSC CPO Recruitment 2024) will be released on February 15. Candidates preparing for the recruitment exam can submit their application forms on the official web portal on or before March 14. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

SSC Calendar 2024-25 Exam Dates

Name of Examination Tier/Phase Date of Advertisement Closing Date Month of Exam
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed

Police Forces Examination, 2024

 Tier 1 February 15 March 14 May/ June 2024
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and 
Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024		 Paper-I 
(CBE)		 February 29 March 29 May-June, 2024
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level
Examination, 2024		 Tier-I 
(CBE)		 April 2 May 1 Jun-Jul, 2024
Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar
(CBIC & CBN) Examination-2024		 Tier-I 
(CBE)		 May 7 June 6 Jul-Aug, 2024
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier-I 
(CBE)		 June 11 July 10 Sep-Oct, 2024
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024  CBE July 16 August 14 Oct- November, 2024
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior
Hindi Translator Examination, 2024		 Paper-I 
(CBE)		 July 23 August 21 Oct-Nov, 2024
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces
(CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025		 CBE*  August 27 September 27 Dec, 2024 - Jan, 2025

 

