SSC Calendar 2024-25: Notification for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF to release on February 15, details here

SSC Calendar 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2024-25. Candidates who are interested and wish to appear for various important exams including CGL, CHSL, and MTS among others can check the schedule on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.
SSC Exam Calendar 2024-25 includes notification release dates, application dates, and exam dates for tier 1 for various central exams including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC Stenographer, and others. We have provided a table below, which includes the details of all the upcoming SSC exams. With the help of the SSC Exam Calendar 2024, candidates may efficiently plan and organize their exam preparation. It is an invaluable resource.
According to the exam calendar, The notification bulletin for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (SSC CPO Recruitment 2024) will be released on February 15. Candidates preparing for the recruitment exam can submit their application forms on the official web portal on or before March 14. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
SSC Calendar 2024-25 Exam Dates
|Name of Examination
|Tier/Phase
|Date of Advertisement
|Closing Date
|Month of Exam
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed
Police Forces Examination, 2024
|Tier 1
|February 15
|March 14
|May/ June 2024
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and
Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024
|Paper-I
(CBE)
|February 29
|March 29
|May-June, 2024
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level
Examination, 2024
|Tier-I
(CBE)
|April 2
|May 1
|Jun-Jul, 2024
|Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar
(CBIC & CBN) Examination-2024
|Tier-I
(CBE)
|May 7
|June 6
|Jul-Aug, 2024
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024
|Tier-I
(CBE)
|June 11
|July 10
|Sep-Oct, 2024
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024
|CBE
|July 16
|August 14
|Oct- November, 2024
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior
Hindi Translator Examination, 2024
|Paper-I
(CBE)
|July 23
|August 21
|Oct-Nov, 2024
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces
(CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025
|CBE*
|August 27
|September 27
|Dec, 2024 - Jan, 2025