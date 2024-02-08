SSC CPO 2024 Notification to be released on February 15, check eligibility, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC CPO 2024 Notification on February 15

SSC CPO 2024 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the notification PDF for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (SSC CPO Recruitment 2024). According to the SSC annual exam calendar, the advertisement notification for the CPO Recruitment exam 2024 will be released on February 15.

Candidates willing to submit the application forms for Sub Inspector Posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (SSC CPO Recruitment 2024), will be able to do so in due course. The last date for submission of application forms is March 14.

Once the application window is opened, the candidates will be informed. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for the latest updates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details that a candidate requires at the time of registration.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Register yourself before proceeding to the online application form

Upload documents, make a payment of application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee will depend on the category of the candidate. The candidate will have to pay the application fee through online mode. the candidates should note that the application fee will not be refunded under any circumstance, once paid. The details of the application fee will be communicated in due course of time.

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree from a reputed university. Candidate should have a valid driving license.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms. OBC will get 3 years of relaxation while SC/ST will receive 5 years of relaxation.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on Paper I, PST & PET, and Paper II. The Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted between May and June 2024. Those who will qualify in paper 1 will be called for further recruitment process.

Exam Scheme:

The paper 1 will be conducted in the online mode which comprises two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. The paper 1 will appear in four parts and have 200 questions for 200 marks. The duration of the paper 1 exam will be 2 hours. Those who will qualify in paper one will be called for PET/PST.