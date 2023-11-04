SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 registration date extended, check how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 online applications are underway

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 registration: School of Open Learning, Delhi University has extended the registration date for recruitment to the post of Non-Teaching Staff. Interested and eligible candidates now can submit applications by November 15, 2023, up to 5.30 p.m. The applications can be filled out at the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 77 vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff in various departments. Applicants can submit their online applications by simply following the instructions provided below.

How to apply online for SOL, DU Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website, SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in

Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to click on the 'SOL, DU Recruitment 2023'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form

After registration, fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee

General/Unreserved category - Rs. 1000/-

OBC(NCL)/EWS and Women category - Rs. 800/-

SC/ST and PwBD - Rs. 600/-

Official Notification

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar: 1 Post

Academic Coordinator: 1 Post

Assistant Registrar: 3 Post

Junior Programmer: 2 Post

Junior Engineer: 1 Post

Senior Assistant: 8 Post

Technical Assistant: 5 Posts

Stenographer: 3 Posts

Assistant: 14 Posts

Junior Assistant: 37 Posts

Driver: 1 Post

Lab Attendant: 1 Post

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Qualification