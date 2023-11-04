Saturday, November 04, 2023
     
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 registration date extended, check how to apply, fee, and more

The last date for registration in the SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 for non-teaching staff vacancies has been extended. Interested candidates now have until November 15 to submit their applications online. Detailed information on vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria, application procedure, and more

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2023 14:00 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 online applications are underway

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 registration: School of Open Learning, Delhi University has extended the registration date for recruitment to the post of Non-Teaching Staff. Interested and eligible candidates now can submit applications by November 15, 2023, up to 5.30 p.m. The applications can be filled out at the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in. 

This drive is being conducted to recruit 77 vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff in various departments. Applicants can submit their online applications by simply following the instructions provided below. 

How to apply online for SOL, DU Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website, SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in
  • Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to the new page where you need to click on the 'SOL, DU Recruitment 2023'
  • Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form
  • After registration, fill out the application form carefully
  • Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee

  • General/Unreserved category - Rs. 1000/-
  • OBC(NCL)/EWS and Women category - Rs. 800/-
  • SC/ST and PwBD - Rs. 600/-

Official Notification 

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Registrar: 1 Post
  • Academic Coordinator: 1 Post
  • Assistant Registrar: 3 Post
  • Junior Programmer: 2 Post
  • Junior Engineer: 1 Post
  • Senior Assistant: 8 Post
  • Technical Assistant: 5 Posts
  • Stenographer: 3 Posts
  • Assistant: 14 Posts
  • Junior Assistant: 37 Posts
  • Driver: 1 Post
  • Lab Attendant: 1 Post

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Qualification

  • Deputy Registrar: A candidate should have a master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent from a recognized University.
  • Assistant: A candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university in any discipline with good working knowledge of computers. 
  • Junior Assistant: The candidate should have a senior secondary school certificate or equivalent.
  • Lab Attendant: Candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent with science subjects from a recognized Board. 

