SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 registration date extended, check how to apply, fee, and more

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 registration: School of Open Learning, Delhi University has extended the registration date for recruitment to the post of Non-Teaching Staff. Interested and eligible candidates now can submit applications by November 15, 2023, up to 5.30 p.m. The applications can be filled out at the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in.
This drive is being conducted to recruit 77 vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff in various departments. Applicants can submit their online applications by simply following the instructions provided below.
How to apply online for SOL, DU Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website, SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in
- Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage
- It will redirect you to the new page where you need to click on the 'SOL, DU Recruitment 2023'
- Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form
- After registration, fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee
- General/Unreserved category - Rs. 1000/-
- OBC(NCL)/EWS and Women category - Rs. 800/-
- SC/ST and PwBD - Rs. 600/-
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Deputy Registrar: 1 Post
- Academic Coordinator: 1 Post
- Assistant Registrar: 3 Post
- Junior Programmer: 2 Post
- Junior Engineer: 1 Post
- Senior Assistant: 8 Post
- Technical Assistant: 5 Posts
- Stenographer: 3 Posts
- Assistant: 14 Posts
- Junior Assistant: 37 Posts
- Driver: 1 Post
- Lab Attendant: 1 Post
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Qualification
- Deputy Registrar: A candidate should have a master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent from a recognized University.
- Assistant: A candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university in any discipline with good working knowledge of computers.
- Junior Assistant: The candidate should have a senior secondary school certificate or equivalent.
- Lab Attendant: Candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent with science subjects from a recognized Board.