RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Registration deadline ends today, apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the registrations for Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services Exam 2023 today, July 31. Candidates who have not yet applied for RPSC RAS exam 2023 can register online through the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023 aims to fill a total number of 905 posts, of which 424 posts are for State Services and 481 posts are for Subordinate Services. The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims, mains, viva voce, and personality tests.

RPSC RAS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification - Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - Candidates should be between 21 to 40 years.

Application Fee - Candidates from general category will have to pay Rs 600 as registration fee, whereas, candidates from economically weaker section (EWS), scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and other reserved categories candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

RPSC RAS 2023 Application Form: Steps to Apply Online

Candidates can follow the step-by-step process to apply online below.

1. Visit RPSC's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'One Time Registration' link and register yourself on RPSC portal.

3. Login using your OTR credentials and fill in the RPSC RAS application form 2023.

4. Upload the scanned images of documents and review the details entered.

5. Pay the application fee and finally submit the application form.

6. Download and save RPSC RAS exam form for future reference.