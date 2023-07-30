Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 Notification released; Vacancy details, application date

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 notification released

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Candidates who are willing to apply for Rajasthan HC Stenographer recruitment 2023 can online through the official website of Rajasthan High Court, hcraj.nic.in. The application process will commence on August 1 and will conclude on August 30 up to 5 PM. The recruitment process will be held to fill a total of 277 posts.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post - Stenographer

Stenographer Total Posts - 277

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed the class 12th in Arts or Science or Commerce and must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devnagri script and of Rajasthani Dialects.

Age Limit

The age of the candidate applying for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer) and other states will have to pay a fee of Rs 700. While candidates from EBC (Non-Creamy Layer), OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS categories need to pay Rs 550 only. Whereas, the application fee for candidates falling under SC, ST and PWD categories is Rs 450.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023: How to Apply