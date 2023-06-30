RBI Grade B 2023 admit card out, here's easy steps to download hall tickets

Follow us on Image Source : RBI RBI Grade B 2023 admit card download link available at rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B 2023 admit card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Grade B. Candidates who applied for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 can download their hall tickets from the official website of RBI -opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The details about the date, time, and venue of the exam center are mentioned on the hall tickets. The facility of downloading RBI Grade B 2023 will be available till July 9, 2023. Candidates can download RBI Grade B hall ticket followed by the easy steps given below.

RBI Grade B 2023: How to download call letters?

Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on the call letters under 'Current Vacancies' Then, click on the notification link that reads, 'Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General) - PY-2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and login details Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General) - PY-2023 will appear on the screen Download RBI Grade B 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

RBI Grade B 2023: Phase 1 exam pattern

The first phase of RBI Grade B 2023 exam will comprise the subjects of General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks. The question paper will be set in Hindi and English except for the test in English Language. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates who will qualify in the first phase will be called for phase 2. The minimum aggregate cut-off marks for being shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination will be decided by the Board in relation to the number of vacancies, reads the notice.