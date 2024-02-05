PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification out at pnbindia.in for 1,025 vacancies, apply online from February 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PNB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification out

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, pnbindia.in. A total of 1,025 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The registration window will start on February 7 and conclude on February 25.

Vacancies

Credit -Officer -1000 Posts

Manager -Forex - 15 Posts

Manager-Cyber Security - 5 Posts

Senior Manager, Cybersecurity - 5 Posts

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification:

Credit -Officer - CA/MBA/Postgraduate diploma in management or equivalent with 60 per cent marks.

Manager -Forex - MBA or postgraduate diploma in management or equivalent with specialisation in Finance or International Business from any institute, college, or university recognized or approved by government bodies, AICTE, or UGC with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade

Manager-Cyber Security/Senior Manager, Cybersecurity - BE/BTech in computer science, information technology, electronics, and communications engineering or MCA from any institute/college/university or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Credit -Officer -21 to 28 years

Manager -Forex - 25 to 35 years

Manager-Cyber Security - 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager, Cybersecurity -27 to 38 years

How to apply?

Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'PNB SO Recruitment 2024 registration process'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, log in to the account and fill out the application form

Make a payment of application fees

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD category - Rs. 59/-

Other category candidates - Rs. 1180/-

Selection Procedure

The process of selection will involve either an Online Written Test and a Personal Interview, or just a Personal Interview, contingent on the quantity of applications received for each position. The written exam will last two hours and carry a mark of 100. A personal interview is worth fifty points.