PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification out at pnbindia.in for 1,025 vacancies, apply online from February 7

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, pnbindia.in. A total of 1,025 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The registration window will start on February 7 and conclude on February 25.
Vacancies
- Credit -Officer -1000 Posts
- Manager -Forex - 15 Posts
- Manager-Cyber Security - 5 Posts
- Senior Manager, Cybersecurity - 5 Posts
Eligibility:
Educational Qualification:
- Credit -Officer - CA/MBA/Postgraduate diploma in management or equivalent with 60 per cent marks.
- Manager -Forex - MBA or postgraduate diploma in management or equivalent with specialisation in Finance or International Business from any institute, college, or university recognized or approved by government bodies, AICTE, or UGC with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade
- Manager-Cyber Security/Senior Manager, Cybersecurity - BE/BTech in computer science, information technology, electronics, and communications engineering or MCA from any institute/college/university or equivalent.
Age Limit:
- Credit -Officer -21 to 28 years
- Manager -Forex - 25 to 35 years
- Manager-Cyber Security - 25 to 35 years
- Senior Manager, Cybersecurity -27 to 38 years
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, pnbindia.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'PNB SO Recruitment 2024 registration process'
- It will redirect you to the login window
- Now, log in to the account and fill out the application form
- Make a payment of application fees
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwBD category - Rs. 59/-
- Other category candidates - Rs. 1180/-
Selection Procedure
The process of selection will involve either an Online Written Test and a Personal Interview, or just a Personal Interview, contingent on the quantity of applications received for each position. The written exam will last two hours and carry a mark of 100. A personal interview is worth fifty points.