OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 to be released on THIS date!

OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023: The Medical Officer Exam 2023 recruitment examination has been scheduled by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on October 8. Candidates who have applied for the OPSC MO Recruitment exam 2023 can download their call letters from the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in, in the following days.

OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 Date

The commission will conduct the exam in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. The details about the exam centre and venue will be shared in due course of time.

The commission is set to release the admit cards for Medical Officers in Grade A (Junior Branch) under advertisement number 14 of 2023-24 on October 4, as per the official schedule. The candidates can access and download their admit cards from the OPSC website, opsc.gov.in. The easy steps to download OPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023 are given below.

OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'Medical Officer Admit Card'

It will redirect you to the login window

Enter your login details and submit

OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

This drive is being conducted to recruit 7,276 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the written exam to be held in Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

Once the admit card is available, it is imperative that candidates promptly download it from the official website before the allotted window closes. It is also recommended that candidates secure a printed copy of the admit card and bring it with them to the exam center, ensuring not forget it on the day of the exam. Failure to produce the admit card at the exam center will unfortunately result in candidates being denied entry to the exam hall. For additional details, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official website.