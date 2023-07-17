KARTET 2023 registration begins; dates, eligibility criteria and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KARTET 2023 registration begins

KARTET Application Form 2023: The Department of School Education, Karnataka has started the registrations for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2023. Aspiring candidates can check the KARTET notification and fill the application form online on the official website-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The application process has been commenced on July 14 and will conclude on August 5, 2023.

The Department of School Education, Karnataka will administer the KARTET 2023 examination on September 3. The admit card for the eligibility test will be available for download between August 28 to September 1, 2023.

KARTET 2023 Important Dates

Start date of online application - July 14, 2023

Last date to fill the application form - August 5, 2023

KARTET 2023 admit card download - August 28 to September 1, 2023

KARTET 2023 exam date - September 3, 2023

KARTET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

Two-year TCH

One-year or Two-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

One-year or Two-year BEd (Special Education)

Four-year Integrated Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Four-year Integrated BA/BSc-Ed or Four-year BA-BEd/BSc-BEd

KARTET 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can fill in the KARTET 2023 application form by following the step-by guide provided here.

Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Go to the ‘Latest Information’ section on the homepage

Click on the link that reads, "Online Application for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test – 2023"

Fill in the KARTET application form 2023 as instructed

Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee

Submit and save the confirmation page