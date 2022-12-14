Follow us on Image Source : PTI Job Updates: 1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers vacant, Centre informs Lok Sabha

Job Updates: Numerous posts are vacant in the ministries and government departments. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha informed that there are many vacant posts for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers as on January 1, 2022.

As per the data shared by Jitendra Singh, There is a vacancy for 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The sanctioned strength of IAS officers was 6,789, 4,984 IPS officers and 3,191 IFS officers as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Of these, 5,317 IAS officers, 4,120 IPS officers and 2,134 IFS officers, respectively, were in position, he said. "Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavor of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts examinations for filling up vacancies on direct recruitment basis in IAS, IPS and IFS every year," the minister said. The government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the civil services examination (CSE) till CSE-2021, he said.

Further, a committee has been constituted for recommending the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030, the minister said. The intake of IPS officers through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, Singh said, adding that the intake of IFS has been raised to 150 in 2022.

Over 9.79 lakh vacancies are present in the Central government departments. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha informed that over 9.79 lakh posts are vacant under various ministries and departments. He informed that as per the Annual Report of the Pay Research Unit of the Department of Expenditure, 9,79,327 vacancies are present, as on March 1, 2021.

Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha said, "Occurrence and filling up vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various ministries, departments and organizations of the central government." The government has already issued instructions to all ministries/ departments for the timely filling up of the unfilled posts, Singh said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Job Updates: Over 9.79 lakh vacancies in central government departments

Also Read | RRB Group D Result date announced | know how to download and check latest updates