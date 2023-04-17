JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Registration starts at jkpsc.nic.in, check vacancy break up, how to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : JKPSC JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 registration link activated at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online registration for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Those wishing to appear in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 can submit their applications online at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is May 19.

A total of 75 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online exam which is scheduled to be held on July 23, 2023. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam which is expected to be conducted in the second week of November 2023. Candidates have been advised to check the official notification before applying for the exam. The necessary details required for the application are given below.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Vacancy break up

No. of Post-75

Vacancy Break-Up

Junior Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service - 25

Jammu and Kashmir Accounts - 25

Jammu and Kashmir Police - 25

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Eligibility Criteria Qualification and Age Limit

To apply for the said exam, a candidate should have a master's degree in any subject from a recognized university and should not be above the age of 32 years. While the age criteria for the unreserved category is 34 years, and for physically challenged candidate's is 35 years. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official notification.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: Selection Criteria

Preliminary, main, and interview results will all be considered in the selection of candidates. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam and further recruitment process.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the jobs tab

Click on the notification link that reads 'JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023'

Click on Apply.

Fill all particulars

On submission user account will be created which can be used to apply for other posts.

Submit fees before last date of the respective Advertisement

Take a printout of the application form after the final submission of online application

Direct link to apply

