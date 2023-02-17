Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JK SSRB approves list of selected candidates for 2,300 government posts

JK SSRB on Thursday has finalised a list of over 2,300 candidates for government posts. The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection and Recruitment Board (SSRB) during its 220th board meeting approved the list. The recruitment drive aims to reduce the staff shortage in various departments. Rajesh Sharma, Chairman of the SSRB on Friday informed that they have finalised the list of 1,534 candidates for the junior assistant posts. Moreover, lists of 582 and 202 candidates have been also approved for junior staff nurse and ANM/health work respectively.

List of 1,534 candidates for junior assistant posts

"We have finalised the list of 1,534 candidates for junior assistant posts referred to us by various departments. A notification to this effect will be issued shortly," Chairman of the SSRB Rajesh Sharma told PTI.

In addition to this, the board has also finalised the list of selected candidates for the posts of junior staff nurse (582) and ANM/health worker (202), said Sharma. He said these lists were approved in the 220th board meeting held on Thursday. The chairman said there was some delay in finalising the list as some of the candidates had gone to the court.

Board will hold examinations for 1,390 posts

"The court orders on the petitions came recently and we have expedited the process since then," he said. On the upcoming recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, the board will hold examinations for 1,390 posts of Junior engineers in various departments, 1,972 posts finance accounts assistants and 1,395 posts of panchayat secretaries in the months of March and April this year.

Sharma said the board was working on forming a calendar of activities for the recruitment of government jobs. "We are working on framing a calendar of examinations for six to eight months right now. The annual calendar will help in time-bound and expeditious recruitment process," he added.

