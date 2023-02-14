Follow us on Image Source : UGC UGC NET 2023: Exam city intimation slip released! Check direct link

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET exam this year. The exam city intimation slip has been released on the official website. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2023 Exam can check and download the exam city slip from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam city intimation slip for the candidates was released on Monday (February 13, 2023).

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the candidates on the official website. The NTA on Monday (February 13, 2023) issued an official notice and announced the release of the exam city slip. The official notice of NTA states, 'The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December 2022 [Phase I, 57 Subjects] at different Centres throughout the country on 21, 22, 23 and 24 February 2023.'

Direct Link to download the exam city slip

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Slip

The official notification of NTA further reads, 'The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein.'



UGC NET 2023 Admit Card

'The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 shall be issued later,' reads the notification.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

