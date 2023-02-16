Follow us on Image Source : PTI Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Army issues notifications on modification in recruitment procedure

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: The Indian Army on Thursday issued an important notification for interested candidates regarding the modification in the recruitment procedure for Agniveers and others. The notification issued is now available on the official website of the Indian Army. The registration has been commenced on February 16, 2023. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive according to the official notification is March 15.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration dates

Online registrations for applications are now open from February 16 to March 15 where candidates can apply according to their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other qualification requirements, the defence ministry said in a statement. The army has announced a modification to the recruitment procedure for "junior commissioned officer/other ranks/Aginveers", it said.

Common Entrance Exam for candidates

According to the modified recruitment procedure, a computer-based online common entrance exam (CEE) will be conducted before the recruitment rally. The army had recently put out advertisements regarding the change in the process, in various newspapers. The recruitment will be carried out in three stages.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Stages

In stage one, all candidates who have registered and applied online on the website will undergo the CEE. In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) where they will undergo a physical fitness test and physical measurement test, the statement said. Finally, in stage three, the selected candidates will undergo medical tests.

CEE is to be conducted at 175 to 180 centres

The computer-based online CEE is planned to be conducted at 175 to 180 examination centres all over India, between April 17-30, it said. Educational videos on 'How to Register' and 'How to appear' in the online entrance exam have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website, and on YouTube, the ministry said.

Fee for online CEE

The cost fee for the online CEE is Rs 500 per candidate where 50 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Indian Army. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 during online registration of the application. They can also give five choices of places for appearing in the online CEE, it said. The changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country, the statement said.

It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative commitments in their conduct besides reducing the number of candidates going for medical examination, it said. The process will become more streamlined, simpler to execute and is in keeping with current technology, the statement said.

