School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC directs WBBSE to cancel appointment of 1,911 staff

School Jobs Scam: The Calcutta High Court has given an order to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to cancel the jobs of around 1,911 employees belonging to Group D. The appointment to these 'Group D' employees were given in state government-sponsored and aided schools illegally. Concerning the manipulation of recruitment examination results the Calcutta High Court has taken the decision.

Court directed the School Service Commission

The court directed the School Service Commission (SSC) to immediately initiate steps to fill up the posts. The order came after the court found these candidates had got the recommendation from SSC, owing to manipulation of OMR sheets for the recruitment examination in 2016. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the WBBSE to cancel the appointment of these candidates, whose names had been wrongly recommended by the SSC.

He asked the SSC to recommend names of waitlisted candidates to the board to fill up the 1,911 posts in accordance with merit, within three weeks from Friday. The court also directed Subires Bhattacharya, who was the chairman of the SSC at the time of publication of results of the 2016 examinations, to disclose the names of persons on whose directive those were manipulated.

An affidavit submitted before the court

The commission, in an affidavit submitted before the court, stated that the marks found from the hard disc of NYSA, an enterprise that conducts assessments and examinations, do not tally with the marks found in the server of the SSC.

After a comparison of the scores, it was found that NYSA's marks were lesser than those in the server in the case of 2,823 candidates. Of these, 1,911 candidates were given recommendations by the SSC to the WBBSE for jobs in ‘Group D' posts in various schools of the state. Justice Gangopadhyay held that they got the recommendation illegally as a result of corrupt practices. Meanwhile, the SSC's lawyer informed the court that the commission has uploaded on its website a notification cancelling recommendation of the 1,911 candidates.

