ISRO Recruitment 2024 for Scientist, Medical Officer, and Other Posts, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO Recruitment 2024 applications underway.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist/Engineer, Medical Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at nrsc.gov.in on or before February 12. A total of 41 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure of which, 35 vacancies are for the Scientist/ Engineer 'SC', 1 vacancy is for the Medical Officer 'SC post, 2 vacancies are for the Nurse 'B', and 3 vacancies are for the Library Assistant 'A. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed M.E/M/Tech/M.Sc./B.Sc./MBBS/SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma/Graduation/Master's degree in the relevant subject. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: Candidates applying to postcode numbers 06,09,13,14,15,16, must be between the age group of 18 and 30 years while the candidates applying to postcode numbers 07,08,10,11,12 should be between 18 and 28 years. For the Medical Officer, Nurse, or Library Assistant Post, the age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 35 years.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will depend on the post. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of ISRO

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment for the posts of Scientist Engineer 'SC', Medical Officer 'SC', Nurse 'B' & Library Assistant 'A'.(ADVERTISEMENT NO. NRSC-RMT-1-2024)'

It will redirect you to the application form page

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 250/- for each application. However, initially, all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs. 750/- per application as Processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the written test. The Application fee will be collected online via the SBI e-Payment gateway and the link for making the payment will appear on the submission of the online application. The application fee can be paid through Internet banking, UPI, and debit cards.

Direct link to apply online

ALSO READ | Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 10,285 vacancies from tomorrow, 12th pass can apply

ALSO READ | Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 144 vacancies at chandigarhpolice.gov.in