Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 Notification out for 10,285 vacancies, apply online from tomorrow

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG), New Delhi has released a notification for Enrollment of 10,285 Home Guards volunteers for a term of three years. The duration of the employee period may be extended by two years with 15%, 7.5%, and 27% reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled tribes, and other Backward Classes respectively out of each category one-third of vacancies reserved for women. 10% of the vacancies are also reserved for Ex-Servicemen failing with ex-CAPF personnel and failing with both from the normal candidates.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed class 12th from a recognized Board. For Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel:- 10th Pass

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 20 and 45 years. The candidate should not have been born earlier than January 02, 1979, and later than January 01, 2004 (up to 54 years for Ex-serviceman/Ex-CAPF pers.)

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a Physical Measurement and Efficiency test followed by a written test. Only those candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement and Efficiency test can appear in the written test. Selection will be made as per Merit which shall be finalised by adding Bonus marks wherever applicable to the written examination marks. Selected candidates will have to qualify for the Medical examination and will have to submit a Police Clearance Certificate which can be obtained from the Delhi Police website.



How to apply?

Visit the official website, dghgenrollment.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here to apply for Enrollment of Home Guards Volunteers '

You will be redirected to the page with the application

Enter information about yourself and your qualifications, upload supporting documentation, pay the application fee, and create a registration slip

Take a printout of the application form for Volunteer Home Guard

Application Fee - Rs. 100

Apply Online

