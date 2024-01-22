Monday, January 22, 2024
     
  Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) Posts, Apply online from Feb 2

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) Posts, Apply online from Feb 2

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 online registrations for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) will be started from February 2. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at hcraj.nic.in before the closure of the application window.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2024 18:17 IST
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan High Court, RHC Jodhpur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 09 February 2024 to 09 March 2024. Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) - 30 Posts

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be a graduate of any University established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognized by the Government for the purpose and; must have basic knowledge of Computer. 

Age Limit - A candidate for direct recruitment to the Service must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 40 years, on the first day of January next following (01.01.2025) the last date fixed for receipt of the application.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done through a computer test and a Hindi Shorthand. Candidates shall be required to pass the Hindi Shorthand and Computer Test, compulsorily.  

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, hcraj.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Advertisement for Direct Recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant Hindi 2024' under recruitment
  • Read the official notification carefully
  • After this, click on  'apply online'
  • Before proceeding to the online application form, candidates will have to create login credentials online
  • Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on 'submit'
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

  • General / Other State: 750/-
  • OBC / EWS: 600/-
  • SC / ST / PH: 450/-
  • Payment Mode: Online

