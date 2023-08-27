IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 490 apprentice posts at iocl.com, check eligibility, easy steps

Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
IOCL apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification has been released by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Check eligibility, how to apply, selection procedure and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2023 19:40 IST
Image Source : IOCL IOCL Recruitment 2023 online applications started

IOCL Recruitment 2023, IOCL Aprentice Recruitment 2023, IOCL apply online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of apprenticeship including  Trade/Technician/Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at iocl.com on or before September 10.

A total of 490 vacancies will be filled for the post of Technician, Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice. Candidates holding Diploma, Graduation and relevant subject qualification can apply online. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply and other details below. 

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

  1. Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Machanic/Instrumet Mechanic/Machinist)- Matric with regular full time two year ITI in relevant subject. 
  2. Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics - 3 years regular full time Diploma in relevant discipline of Engineering with minimum 50% marks 
  3. Trade Apprentice – Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (BBA/B.A/B. Com/B.Sc.) – Regular full time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks
  4. Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 24 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category. Candidates can check the official notification for more details. 

Apply Online

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test which will be consisting of four options with one correct option and eligibility criteria.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

  1. Visit the official website of IOCL, iocl.com
  2. Click on the apprenticeship tab
  3. Fill out the application form
  4. Upload documents, pay application fee and submit
  5. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

