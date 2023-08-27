IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 490 apprentice posts at iocl.com, check eligibility, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : IOCL IOCL Recruitment 2023 online applications started

IOCL Recruitment 2023, IOCL Aprentice Recruitment 2023, IOCL apply online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of apprenticeship including Trade/Technician/Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at iocl.com on or before September 10.

A total of 490 vacancies will be filled for the post of Technician, Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice. Candidates holding Diploma, Graduation and relevant subject qualification can apply online. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Machanic/Instrumet Mechanic/Machinist)- Matric with regular full time two year ITI in relevant subject. Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics - 3 years regular full time Diploma in relevant discipline of Engineering with minimum 50% marks Trade Apprentice – Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (BBA/B.A/B. Com/B.Sc.) – Regular full time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 24 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test which will be consisting of four options with one correct option and eligibility criteria.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: How to apply?