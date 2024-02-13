Indian Army Agniveer Rally Bharti 2024: Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check dates, eligibility, more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army Agniveer Rally Bharti 2024

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: The Indian Army has started the online application process for the agniveer for recruiting year 2024-25 under Agnipath scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online mode on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Indian Army online process is being done to recruit candidates for the post of Agniveer at various locations.

Approximately 25,000 vacancies with a monthly salary of Rs. 30,000 plus additional allowances will be given through this recruitment process. The selection process involves two phases - Phase 1 and Phase 2. The first phase will be of online computer-based written exam and the second will be a recruitment rally. The written test will be conducted in April, followed by Physical Exams for selected candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Agniveer General Duty (Women Military Police) - Class 10th pass with 45 percent and 33 percent in each subject.

Sepoy Pharma: 10+2/ Intermediate exam pass and qualified in D.Pharma with minimum 55%,

Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant - 10+2/ Intermediate pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with minimum 50% marks or 10+2/ Intermediate pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and English with minimum 50% marks

Agniveer (General Duty) - Class 10th /Matric pass with 45% marks.

Agniveer (Technical) - 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with min 50% marks.

Agniveer (Office Asst/Store Keeper Technical) - 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts,

Commerce, Science) with 60% marks

Agniveer Tradesmen - 10th pass

Agniveer Tradesmen - 8th pass

Agniveer (Office Asst/ Store Keeper Technical) - 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate.

Soldier Technical - 10+2/Intermediate pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with minimum 50% marks.

Agniveer (General Duty) Women in Corps of Military Police - Class 10th / Matric Pass with minimum 45% marks.

How to apply for Indian Army Agniveer Recuitment 2024?

Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on 'online registration'

Make payment

Fill out the application carefully

An incomplete filled application will be rejected

Candidates are required to have an active email and mobile number which will be used for further communication

Select your exam centers.

Take the confirmation page printout for future reference

Application Fee

Exam Fee- Rs 250/- per applicant

Payment Mode: Payment Gateway Facility through Maestro, Master Card, VISA, Rupay Cards both Credit & Debit of all major banks, UPI, Internet banking of SBI, and other banks.

Documents Required

Matric Certificate

State, District, and Tehsil/ Block of Domicile details (Only for JCO / OR Enrolment Application)

Scanned passport-size photo of size between 10 Kb to 20 Kb in jpg format. This photo will be uploaded on the application form.

Scanned photo of signature of size between 5 Kb to 10 Kb in jpg format. This photo will be uploaded on the application form.

Detailed mark sheets of Class X, and other higher education qualifications, are required to be filled in the application form as per the eligibility criteria of the category/ entry applied for.

Check official Notification for various locations