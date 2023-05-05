ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2024 Batch Results Out; Get direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICG AC Result 01/2024 Batch Declared

CGCAT 01/2024 Batch Result: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has declared Assistant Commandant CGCAT 01/2024 batch result today, May 5. Candidates who took the exam can check their ICG AC results through the official websites at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. To access and download the ICG AC Result 2023, aspirants need to log in with their email ID and password.

ICG has conducted the Coast Guard Common Aptitude Test (CGCAT) stage 1 exam in March 2023. The ICG AC 01/2024 batch recruitment is being conducted to fill 71 vacant posts of which 40 vacancies are for General Duty (GD), 10 vacancies are for CPL (SSA), 6 vacancies are for Tech (Engg), 14 vacancies are for the Tech (Elect), and 1 vacancies are for the post of Law officer.

The ICG AG selection process will comprise of online computer based test (CBT), preliminary selection board, final selection board, medical examination, and induction.

Direct link to check the ICG Assistant Commandant Result 01/2024

How to Check ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2024 Batch Results

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the ICG AC Result 01/2024 Batch.

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)'.

Now click on the CGCAT 01/2024 batch result link.

Sign in with your login details such as email ID and password.

The CGCAT 01/2024 batch result will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | UPSC CDS 1 2023 Result OUT at upsc.gov.in; Direct link