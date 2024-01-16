IBPS SO Prelims result 2023-24 out, know how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS SO Prelims result 2023-24 out

IBPS SO Prelims result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of Specialist Officer Prelims 2023. All those who appeared in the IBPS SO Exam 2023 can download their result from the official website, ibps.in. The facility to download IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 will remain available from January 16 to 24. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download IBPS SO Prelims result 2023.

How to download IBPS SO Prelims result 2023?

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'result status of online preliminary exam for CRP-SPL-XII' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 for future reference

IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 direct download link

What's next?

All those who have been shortlisted in the SO Prelims Result 2024 are eligible to appear in the main exam scheduled to be conducted on January 28. The admit cards for the same will be released ten days prior to the exams. Those who qualify for the main exam will appear for the interview round. The combined marks of the mains and interview will decide the appointment status of the candidate. The marks obtained in the IBPS SO prelims 2023 will not be considered for the selection.

This drive is being done to recruit 1,402 specialist posts in various departments and selection will be mainly done based on the candidate's performance in the prelims, mains and interview.

When will IBPS SO Prelims cut-off marks be released?

The IBPS Cut off marks will be released in the next five days along with the scorecard. The recruitment body will release the category-wise IBPS SO 2023 cutt and overall. Also, the cut-off marks may vary for different category candidates. Candidates can directly check IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 by clicking on the above link.