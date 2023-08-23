IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 DECLARED on ibps.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 out on ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023, IBPS result 2023, IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 direct download link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of Officer Scale 1 Exam (PO) 2023. Candidates who appeared in the IBPSC PO prelims 2023 exam can download their results from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 will be available till August 30. The candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, IBPS, ibps.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on the login button IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 for future reference

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 direct download link

The exam authority had conducted the prelimse exam on August 5, 06, and 16 August 2023 across the country. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can appear for the mains exam. The list of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can directly download IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 by clicking on the above link.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023: How to check cut off marks?

The exam authority will release the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 cut off marks in due course of time. The cut off marks will be depending on the number of the candidates who appear for the exam and difficulty level of the exam.

IBPS RRB PO 2023: What is the mains exam date?

The candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam scheduled to be held on September 10. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.