KARTET Admit Card 2023 OUT; Direct link, steps to download

KARTET Admit Card 2023: The Department of School Education, Karnataka has issued the admit card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2023. Candidates who have applied for the KARTET 2023 exam can download their admit card from the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Aspirants will have to key in application number and date of birth to download the Karnataka TET admit card 2023. The eligibility examination will be conducted on September 3. The application process for KARTET 2023 examination was commenced on July 14 and concluded on August 5, 2023.

The KARTET exam paper will be divided into six parts and will be held for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes (180 minutes). Aspirants will have to answer 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for one mark each.

KARTET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their Karnataka TET admit card.

Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Search and click on the 'KARTET Admit Card 2023' link On the new window, enter your application number and date of birth in the given spaces The KARTET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket PDF and take a print of the same for future reference.

The KARTET admit card 2023 will include details such as the applicant’s name, roll number, registration number, KARTET exam date, exam venue and other details. Aspirants must carry a hard copy of the KARTET admit card on exam day along with a valid photo ID proof for verification purposes.