IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 exam city slip out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, here's how to download

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 Exam city slip: The Indian Air Force has released the exam city slip for the agniveer recruitment against the advertisement 01/2025 on its official website. Candidates who applied for the Agniveer recruitment exam can download their exam city slip from the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

How to download IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 Exam city slip?

In order to download the IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 Exam city slip, the candidates are required to log in to their candidate's login. It should be noted that the exam city slip is not an admit card. The recruitment body will release the admit card separately.

When will exam be conducted?

The recruitment body has announced the exam date for recruitment to the post of Agniveer along with the release of the exam city slip. Candidates can check the exam date and exam city on their exam city slip.

When will IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 admit card be out?

According to the latest announcement, the admit cards will be released within 24 to 48 hours before the exam date. The admit cards can also be downloaded from the candidate's login. Candidates are advised to check the official website frequently to stay informed about all pertinent information about their exams and admit cards.

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry an identity card along with their admit card. No candidate will be permitted inside the exam without the essential documents. Candidates can directly access the exam city slip by clicking on the link provided in the article.

Direct link to download IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 Exam city slip

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit around 3,500 vacancies for the post of Agniveer.