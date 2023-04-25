HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023 notification out: apply online at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023 notification out

HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for HP Judicial Service Competitive Exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on or before May 12, 2023. A total of 17 vacancies of Civil Judge will be recruited through this recruitment process in the Department of Home, HP.

To apply for the aforesaid exam, a candidate must be a holder of a degree in law as recognized by the Bar Council of India and must have attained the age of 22 years but must not be more than 35 years of age as of the last date. There will be an age limit relaxation of 03 years for SC, ST & OBC Category candidates of H.P.

HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023: selection criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of HPPSC - hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on 'apply online

Register yourself

Log in with your credentials

Fill up the application form

Upload documents and pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023: Application Fee

General Category - Rs. 400/-

Candidates of other State(s) - Rs 400/-

SC of H.P./ST of H.P./ OBC of H.P./EWS - Rs. 100/-

E x . Servicemen of H.P - No

HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023: Salary

Candidates who will be appointed for the said posts will get a salary in the pay scale matrix of Level J-1 (Rs. 77840 - 136520).

HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023 Pattern

The Preliminary examination shall be an objective type examination consisting of three papers of 100 marks each - Civil 1, Civil 2, and Criminal Law. All three papers will be of 1-hour duration. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023 at Shimla, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamshala. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of the time.

