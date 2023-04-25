Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
  DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result 2023 out on drdo.gov.in, get direct link here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result 2023 out on drdo.gov.in, get direct link here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A and A Result 2023 announced for 1061 vacancies. check direct link here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2023 20:26 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY DRDO CEPTAM 10 A and A Result 2023 declared!

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result 2023: Defence Research and Development Organization has announced the results of DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result today, April 25. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in. 

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A exam was held on March 20, 2023, for recruitment to the various posts such as Stenographer Grade -1, Stenographer Grade 2, Administrative Assistant A, Security Assistant A, Store Assistant A, Vehicle Operator A, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver A and Junior Translation Officer (JTO). 

All those who have successfully qualified in the DRDO CEPTAM A&A tier 1 exam are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. A total of 1061 vacancies under the Admin and Allied cadre (A&A) will be filled up through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of overall performance in Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable). 

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in
  • Click on the other recruitment tab under careers
  • Now, click on 'CEPTAM-10/A&A’
  • Click on the notification link that reads ‘Tier-I Result of Admin & Allied New’
  • Select Post, enter your application number, date of birth, and click on submit button
  • CEPTAM-10/A&A result will appear on the screen
  • Download CEPTAM-10/A&A result and save it for future reference

Download DRDO CEPTAM A&A result 2023

