DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result 2023 out on drdo.gov.in, get direct link here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result 2023: Defence Research and Development Organization has announced the results of DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result today, April 25. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A exam was held on March 20, 2023, for recruitment to the various posts such as Stenographer Grade -1, Stenographer Grade 2, Administrative Assistant A, Security Assistant A, Store Assistant A, Vehicle Operator A, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver A and Junior Translation Officer (JTO).

All those who have successfully qualified in the DRDO CEPTAM A&A tier 1 exam are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. A total of 1061 vacancies under the Admin and Allied cadre (A&A) will be filled up through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of overall performance in Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable).

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A & A Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in

Click on the other recruitment tab under careers

Now, click on 'CEPTAM-10/A&A’

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Tier-I Result of Admin & Allied New’

Select Post, enter your application number, date of birth, and click on submit button

CEPTAM-10/A&A result will appear on the screen

Download CEPTAM-10/A&A result and save it for future reference

Download DRDO CEPTAM A&A result 2023

