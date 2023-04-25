BPSC 68th CCE mains 2023 registration last date postponed to April 29, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC 68th CCE mains 2023 registration last date extended

BPSC 68th CCE mains 2023 registration date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the online application last date for the 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can submit their applications on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till April 29 with a late fee.

According to the results, A total of 3590 candidates have been declared qualified for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on May 12, 17, and 18, 2023. The registration for the mains exam is being filled up at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps guideline to submit their applications.

BPSC 68th CCE mains 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of BPSC - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the Apply online

Log in with your credentials

Fill up the application form

Upload documents and pay the application fee

Take a printout of the BPSC 68th CCE mains 2023 application form for future reference

BPSC 68th CCE mains 2023 application fee

To submit the applications, the candidates are required to remit an application fee through an online mode. Candidates belonging to the

State's SC/ST category and PwD/Female category will have to pay Rs. 400 including a fee of Rs. 200 whereas other category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1500 including a late fee of Rs. 1500.

Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website of BPSC for the latest updates.

