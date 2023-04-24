UPSC EPFO exam date 2023 out at upsc.gov.in | details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC EPFO EO AO Exam Date 2023 OUT

UPSC EPFO exam date 2023: The exam dates for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to the official announcement, the exam will be held on July 2, 2023. The exam for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM, and for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts from 2 PM to 4 PM at 79 centers.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 577 vacancies in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour &Employment out of which 418 vacancies (57 vacancies are reserved for SC, 28 are for ST, 78 are for OBC, 51 are for EWS, 204 for UR and 25 are for PwBD-25) for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and remaining posts are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 date

The commission will release the UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 prior to 15 days before the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

UPSC EPFO exam pattern

UPSC EPFO Recruitment exam will consist of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. All the questions will carry equal marks which will be set in English and Hindi Language. Candidates should note that there will be negative markings for wrong answers with a 1/3rd deduction of marks.

