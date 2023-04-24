SSC CGL 2022 post preference facility to open from April 27 at ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CGL 2022 Post preference facility from April 27 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022 Post preference: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the option-cum-preference post for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 (SSC CGL 2022). According to the notice, the facility to opt for a preferred post for CGL 2022 will be opened on April 27 and closed on May 1. Candidates will be able to submit Option-cum-Preferences for posts/departments at ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 Tier 1 was conducted from December 1 to 13 at various exam centers across the country in the computer-based mode. The result of Tier 1 was declared on February 9. Subsequently, the commission conducted the tier 2 exam between March 2 to 7 in the computer-based mode.

Before the declaration of SSC CGL 2022 final result, the commission is providing the facility of Option-cum-Preference(s) to the candidates who appeared in the tier 2 exam. Accordingly, all candidates, who appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for the post(s)/ department(s) for CGLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ available on ssc.nic.in wherein a tab for submission of option cum preference for posts/departments will be activated from April 27 and May 1.

It should be noted that the option-cum-preferences can be revised only during the aforesaid period and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: How to submit preference for posts and departments

Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Login with your credientials

Select your preferred posts or departments

Submit the option-cum-preference form

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

