Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. SSC CGL 2022 post preference facility to open from April 27 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022 post preference facility to open from April 27 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022 post-preference facility to open from April 27 at ssc.nic.in. Check how to submit preferences for posts and departments.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023 20:37 IST
ssc cgl post preference pdf, SSC Important notice, ssc cgl option cum preference,
Image Source : FILE SSC CGL 2022 Post preference facility from April 27 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022 Post preference: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the option-cum-preference post for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 (SSC CGL 2022). According to the notice, the facility to opt for a preferred post for CGL 2022 will be opened on April 27 and closed on May 1. Candidates will be able to submit Option-cum-Preferences for posts/departments at ssc.nic.in. 

The  Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 Tier 1 was conducted from December 1 to 13 at various exam centers across the country in the computer-based mode. The result of Tier 1 was declared on February 9. Subsequently, the commission conducted the tier 2 exam between March 2 to 7 in the computer-based mode. 

Before the declaration of SSC CGL 2022 final result, the commission is providing the facility of Option-cum-Preference(s) to the candidates who appeared in the tier 2 exam. Accordingly,  all candidates, who appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for the post(s)/ department(s) for CGLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ available on ssc.nic.in wherein a tab for submission of option cum preference for posts/departments will be activated from April 27 and May 1.

It should be noted that the option-cum-preferences can be revised only during the aforesaid period and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. 

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: How to submit preference for posts and departments

  • Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  • Login with your credientials 
  • Select your preferred posts or departments 
  • Submit the option-cum-preference form
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

ALSO READ |  TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023 OUT at tslprb.in, check exam schedule, admit card link, instructions

ALSO READ | MPSC combined hall ticket 2023 OUT for Group B and C Exam, direct link here

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News