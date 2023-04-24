Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023 out, Download at joinindiacoastguard.cdac.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023 out

Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023: Indian Coast Guard has released the result of ICG CGEPT 2023 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) from the official website of joinindiacoastguard.cdac.in.

The Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD), Navik (DB) Stage-I exam was held on March 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the test are eligible to appear in the second stage of the exam. To access the Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023, candidates are required to enter their registered email id and password on the login page.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Click on the 'News and Announcements section

Click on the link that reads 'ICG Result For CGEPT 01/2023 batch is declared'

A PDF along with a short notice will open

Click on the link given at the bottom of PDF

It will redirect you to the login page

Now enter your email id and password

Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023 will open

Download and save Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023 for future reference

What's next?

Based on the performance in the Computer Based Online Exam, candidates who have qualified in stage 1 are eligible to appear in the Stage 2 exam. The provisional e-admit card for stage 2 will be issued as per the vacancies available and the ratio decided by ICG. Stage 2 involves Physical Fitness Test and Document Verification. Those who qualify for stage 2 will be eligible to appear in the stage 3 exam which includes document verification, and a medical exam.

