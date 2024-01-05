Friday, January 05, 2024
     
  GSSSB Recruitment 2024: Registration opens for 4,304 Group A and B vacancies, Here's easy steps

GSSSB Recruitment 2024 Notification has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB). Candidates who are interested to apply can do so through the online mode at the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is January 31.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 16:27 IST
GSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has started the online application process for the recruitment of various Group A and Group B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in on or before January 31.

This drive is being done to recruit 4,304 vacancies for posts such as Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk, Head Clerk, Office Assistant, Sub Register, Stamp Inspector, Assistant Tribal Development Officer, Assistant Depot Manager, Junior Clerk, Office Superintendent, and Junior Assistant. Candidates can follow the simple easy steps given below to register themselves for the above recruitment process. 

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Clerk - 2018 Posts
  • Senior Clerk- 532 Posts
  • Head Clerk- 169 Posts
  • Office Assistant- 210 Posts
  • Junior Clerk - 590  Posts
  • Office Superintendent Class 3- 2 Posts
  • Office Superintendent Class 3 - 3 Posts
  • Sub Registrar Grade 1 - 45 Posts
  • Sub Registrar Grade 2 - 53 Posts
  • Stamp Inspector - 23 Posts
  • Social Welfare Inspector - 46 Posts
  • Assistant Social Welfare Officer - 13 Posts
  • Social Welfare Inspector - 102 Posts
  • Collector Office Clerk - 160 Posts
  • Home Maker - 6 Posts
  • Home Father - 14 Posts
  • Assistant Tribal Development Officer - 65 Posts
  • Assistant Social Welfare Officer - 7 Posts
  • Assistant/Assistant Depot Manager - 372 Posts
  • Depot Manager (Godown Manager) - 26 Posts
  • Junior Assistant - 8 Posts

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
  • Click on 'Register'
  • Log in with your generated credentials
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload the required details, make a payment of the application fee and click on the 'submit' button
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 500. Those belonging to the reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) are required to pay Rs. 400.

Who is eligible?

Candidates should have completed graduation from a recognized university and possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both languages eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 20 and 35 years of age as of January 31, 2024.

