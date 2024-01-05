GSSSB Recruitment 2024: Registration opens for 4,304 Group A and B vacancies, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration begins

GSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has started the online application process for the recruitment of various Group A and Group B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in on or before January 31.

This drive is being done to recruit 4,304 vacancies for posts such as Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk, Head Clerk, Office Assistant, Sub Register, Stamp Inspector, Assistant Tribal Development Officer, Assistant Depot Manager, Junior Clerk, Office Superintendent, and Junior Assistant. Candidates can follow the simple easy steps given below to register themselves for the above recruitment process.

Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk - 2018 Posts

Senior Clerk- 532 Posts

Head Clerk- 169 Posts

Office Assistant- 210 Posts

Junior Clerk - 590 Posts

Office Superintendent Class 3- 2 Posts

Office Superintendent Class 3 - 3 Posts

Sub Registrar Grade 1 - 45 Posts

Sub Registrar Grade 2 - 53 Posts

Stamp Inspector - 23 Posts

Social Welfare Inspector - 46 Posts

Assistant Social Welfare Officer - 13 Posts

Social Welfare Inspector - 102 Posts

Collector Office Clerk - 160 Posts

Home Maker - 6 Posts

Home Father - 14 Posts

Assistant Tribal Development Officer - 65 Posts

Assistant Social Welfare Officer - 7 Posts

Assistant/Assistant Depot Manager - 372 Posts

Depot Manager (Godown Manager) - 26 Posts

Junior Assistant - 8 Posts

How to apply?

Visit the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

Click on 'Register'

Log in with your generated credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload the required details, make a payment of the application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 500. Those belonging to the reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) are required to pay Rs. 400.

Who is eligible?

Candidates should have completed graduation from a recognized university and possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both languages eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 20 and 35 years of age as of January 31, 2024.