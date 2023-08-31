CTET 2023 Answer key, question paper releases soon at ctet.nic.in, download link, website

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CTET Answer Key 2023 expected soon

CTET Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) August session anytime soon. The official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in will host the tentative answer key download link for Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the answer key using their application number and date of birth.

When was examination conducted?

CBSE conducted the CTET August 2023 exam for Paper-I, Classes 1-5 (Primary Teachers) and Paper-II, Classes 6-8 (Elementary Teachers) on August 20 in two shifts. As per the reports, a total of 29,03,903 candidates registered for the exam, of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2 wherein attendance was recorded at 80 percent.

Know About 'Objection Window'

The CTET 2023 answer key will be provisional in nature and any candidate who wish to raise objection about the validity of the answer key can challenge it. The objection window link will be provided on the official website. Candidates will have to key in their credentials and select the desired question ID and upload appropriate documents in support of the challenge raised. Aspirants will also have to pay a prescribed fee per question challenged.

