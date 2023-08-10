CTET 2023 Admit Card release date OUT, exam on August 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CTET 2023 Admit Card released

CTET Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon issue the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 July session. According to reports, the CBSE will release the CTET July admit card on August 18, 2023. The official website-- ctet.nic.in will host the CTET 2023 admit card.

The CTET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 in offline pen and paper based format. CTET Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM while CTET exam Paper 2 shift timing is 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Earlier on August 1, CBSE issued the CTET 2023 city (pre-admit card) on its website. The board intimated exam city details in advance to candidates.

The CTET admit card will include details such as the applicant’s name, roll number, registration number, CTET exam date, venue address and other details. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card on exam day along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day.

How to download the CBSE CTET 2023 Admit Cards

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down to 'Candidate Activity.'

Step 3. Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for CTET July 2023'

Step 4. On the next window, key in your application number, date of birth, enter security pin and submit.

Step 5. Your CTET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download the hall ticket PDF and print a copy for further reference.