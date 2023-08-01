CBSE CTET 2023 city pre-admit card released at ctet.nic.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : CTET CBSE CTET 2023 city pre-admit card download link at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2023 city pre-admit card, CBSE CTET 2023 call letter: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city intimation slip (Pre-admit card) for Central Teacher Eligibility Test, Aug-2023. All those who applied for the CTET Aug 2023 exam can download city pre admit card from the official website of CBSE, ctet.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the exam for Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on August 20 in OMR based (offline) mode. The admit cards with the details of exam city have been uploaded on the official website of CTET. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their city pre admit card.

CBSE CTET 2023 city pre-admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023'

It will take you to the new login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and other details

The Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023 for future reference

