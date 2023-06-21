CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023 to be released anytime on rect.crpf.gov.in, check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023 to be out soon

CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023 date and time: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon release the CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023 on its website. According to recent reports, the hall tickets will be released today, June 21. However, there is no update on the official website regarding the date and time. Candidates who applied for the CRPF constable exam 2023 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website using their credentials on the login page available on crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF Constable exam 2023 is scheduled to be held tentatively from 1 July to 13 July 2023 through online mode. The hall tickets for the same will be soon available on crpf.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download CRPF Admit Card 2023 using their application number, date of birth, and other details.

CRPF Constable Exam 2023 Pattern

The CRPF constable recruitment 2023 exam will be conducted in a computer-based format. The examination will consist of 100 questions. Negative marks will also be given for wrong responses. For each erroneous response, 0.25 points will be deducted.

CRPF Constable Exam 2023 Overview

This drive is being done to recruit 9, 212 vacancies for the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesman) Male and Female. The selection of the candidates will be based on the online written exam, physical standards test, physical efficiency test, trade test, document verification, and medical exam. The candidates who will be appointed will get a salary of Rs.21,700 to Rs.69100 (Level-3). Candidates have been instructed to keep checking the official website for the most recent updates.