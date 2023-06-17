Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for 700 Constable Executive posts ends today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 application ends today

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Chandigarh Police Recruitment Board will close the Constable Executive Recruitment 2023 registrations today, June 17. Aspirants can apply for the Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The Chandigarh Police Constables (Executive) recruitment is being held to fill a total of 700 vacancies including 393 Males, 223 Females, and 84 ESM.

The application process was started on May 27 and will end today, June 17, 2023. The written examination will be held on July 23, tentatively. Aspirants will get selected on the basis of the written examination, Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT). The candidate who have passed class 12th examination or its equivalent from a recognised board is eligible to apply for the Chandigarh Police Constables (Executive) recruitment.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of release of advertisement - May 20, 2023

May 20, 2023 Start date of online application - May 27, 2023

May 27, 2023 Last date to fill online application - June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Tentative date for written examination - July 23, 2023

Chandigarh Police Vacancy Details

Name of Post - Police Constables (Executive)

Police Constables (Executive) Number of Posts - 700

Chandigarh Police Constable Age Limit

For General category candidates - 18 to 25 years

18 to 25 years For OBC category candidates - 18 to 28 years

18 to 28 years For SC category candidates - 18 to 30 years

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 1,000 as a registration fee. While candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) categories will have to pay Rs 800.