SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: 194 vacancies notified, apply online at sbi.co.in

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Retired Bank Officers (RBO). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at sbi.co.in. A total of 194 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment drive. The registration process for the same has already started on the websites of bank.sbi or sbi.co.in. The last date for submission of the application is July 6, 2023. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

FLC Counsellors: 182 posts FLC Directors: 12 posts

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 60 years and not above 63 years. Candiates should note that there would be no Relaxation in age available to reserved category candidates.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting and Interview.

➢ Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in the candidate for being called for an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and after that, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard

➢ Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

➢ Merit list: - Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to the candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. If more than one candidate scores common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: How to apply?