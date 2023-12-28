CGBSE Exam 2024: Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th date sheet released at cgbse.nic.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th date sheet released

Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th date sheet: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the date sheet for classes 10th and 12th. Students who are going to appear for 10th and 12th board exams for the academic year 2024-25 can download the exam schedule from the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

As per the exam schedule, the Higher Secondary Certificate Exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to March 23. The high school certificate examination will be held from March 2 to March 21. Additionally, the exam for the Physical Training Diploma for the first and second year is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to 12.

The exam will be conducted from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. Students are advised to be at their designated desks by 9 am, as answer sheets will be allotted by 9.05 am, and question papers will be distributed by 9.10 am. The class 10th exams will start with Hindi and conclude with the Music subject. The class 12th exam will start with Hindi subject and conclude with Language subject.

Practical exams to commence on January 10

The board has scheduled the Class 10th and Class 12th practical exams for the 2024 session from January 10 to 31. The practical exams will conducted at schools.

How to download the Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2024 timetable?

Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Click on 'Announcements'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CG board 12th timetable 2024 PDF' and 'CG board 10th timetable 2024 PDF'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Download and save CG board time table 2024 PDF for future reference

In 2013, class 10th exams were conducted from March 2 to March 24, while the higher secondary (Class 12) exams occurred from March 1 to March 31. Open School exams for class 10th were conducted between March 26 and May 2, and the high school exams were held from April 1 to May 2.

Read official notice

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When will Chhattisgarh board class 10th exam be conducted?

Chhattisgarh board class 10th exam will be conducted from March 1 to March 23.

Q2. When will Chhattisgarh board class 12th exam be conducted?