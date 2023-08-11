BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Download link activated at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 released

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the admit card for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC Teacher recruitment exam can download the admit card through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Aspirants will have to use their username and password to download their hall ticket.

The admit card will be available on the website for download till August 20, 2023. The Commission will conduct the BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination from August 24 to August 26, 2023. The written exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination center details will be available from August 21, 2023 onwards.

Candidates will have to report at the examination centre one hour before the commencement of the written exam. BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 is an important document and candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre.

ALSO READ | Bihar STET 2023 notification is out; registration begins at bsebstet.com, Check eligibility, how to apply, more

ALSO READ | AFCAT 2 2023 Admit Card OUT at afcat.cdac.in, download link

How to Download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023'

Step 3: On the next window, key in the required details and submit it

Step 4: The admit card PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned on the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and save it for future use.

Direct Link: BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023