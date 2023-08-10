AFCAT 2 2023 Admit Card OUT at afcat.cdac.in, download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AFCAT 2 2023 Admit Card

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT 02/2023. Candidates who applied for the AFCAT 2 2023 exam can download their admit card from the official website- afcat.cdac.in. Aspirants need to log in with their email ID and password to download the hall ticket online.

The exam will be held on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The AFCAT 02/2023 recruitment examination will be held for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the AFCAT admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

The AFCAT admit card 2023 will consist of details including the name of the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, exam date and time, exam center details, date of birth, category, etc.

ALSO READ | UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in; direct link, steps to download

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the AFCAT 2 2023 Admit Card.

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in Click on the 'AFACT hall ticket' link on the homepage Key in your credentials such as email ID and password AFCAT 2 Admit Card will appear on the screen Download the admit card PDF and take a print for further use.

Direct Link: AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023

AFCAT paper will comprise of questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The recruitment exam will be held for 276 vacancies in the organisation.