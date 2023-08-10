UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in; direct link, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 released

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 on August 10. Aspirants who have applied for the CDS Examinations 2023 can download their admit card through the official website-- upsconline.nic.in. To download the UPSC CDS admit card, candidates will have to enter their registration ID or roll number and date of birth.

UPSC will conduct the CDS 2 examination on September 3, 2023, in two shifts. Aspirants must carry a hard copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and three identical photographs on the exam day. As per the official notification, the entry gate will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination i.e. 8:50 AM for the forenoon session and 1:50 PM for the afternoon session.

The UPSC CDS admit card will consist of details including roll number, application number, candidate’s name, father’s name, scanned images of photograph, candidate’s signature, test center, category, date and time of exam, reporting time and exam day instructions.

How to Download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CDS admit card link in the 'Whats New' section.

Step 3: Next, enter your registration ID or roll number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 4: The UPSC CDS admit card 2023 will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023