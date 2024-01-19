BOB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 38 Security Officer Posts, apply online at bankofbaroda.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BOB Recruitment 2023 online application begins

BOB Recruitment 2023: The Bank of Baroda has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Security officers on a regular basis against advertisement no. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2024/01. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The last date for submitting the online application is February 8, 2024. Candidates can check educational qualifications, how to apply, and other details about the recruitment process.

Vacancy Details

Manager - Security (MMG/S-II) - 38 Posts

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates with a Graduation degree in any Discipline from a recognized University/Institute can submit applications for the above posts. candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force or the candidate should be a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police with minimum 5 years of service as Class – I Gazetted Officer in Police Force or the candidate should be of the rank equivalent to or above Assistant Commandant with minimum five year service as Class – I Gazetted Officer in Paramilitary Forces.

Age Limit - Candidates between the age group of 25 to 35 years are eligible to apply online.

How to apply for BOB Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to apply Online through website, bankofbaroda.co.in

Click on Careers under Current Opportunities

Register online

Candidates need to upload their Bio-data while filling online application.

Upload scanned photographs, signatures and other documents

Take a printout of the registration form confirmation page for future reference

Application fee

General, EWS & OBC candidates - Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

SC, ST & Women - Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

Scale of Pay: MMG/S-II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69810

Direct link to apply online