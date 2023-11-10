Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 12,600 vacancies for Grade 3 and 4 posts at sebaonline.org

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Grade 3 and Grade 4 (written as Class 3 and Class 4). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org.
A total of 12,600 vacancies will be recruited of which 7,600 are reserved for class 3 and the remaining 5,000 are for class 4. The registration process will continue till 29 December 2023. Candidates holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit the application form before the last date. Candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details below.
Assam Direct Vacancy 2023 Details and Qualification
Class 4
- HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed - 1,060 Posts
- HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent exam passed along with ITI pass certificate in the trade of wireman/electrician/fitter/welder/machinist/electrician/fitter/welder/machinist/electronics/mechanic from govt. of Assam approved institute - 1, 990 Posts
- Read up to class 8 - 1,950 Posts
Class 3
- Category I- Bachelor Degree Level - 4,055 Posts
- Category II- HSSLC Level - 3,127 Posts
- Category III - HSLC Level - 418 Posts
Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
The candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as of 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms.
Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure
The selection procedure will consist of an interview and a written exam. Following the written exam, the candidates who made the short list will need to show up for skill assessments, such as stenography, computer, and driving tests.
Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Application Procedure
- Visit the official website - sebaonline.org, assam.gov.in
- Click on the link that reads, 'State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS III POSTS and State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS IV POSTS'
- It will redirect you to a new window
- Click on the application form
- Read the instructions
- Click on 'next' button
- You will be redirected to the new window by it
- You must now register to access the application form
- Fill out the application form
- Upload documents, and click on 'submit' button
- Print the application so you have a copy for later use
Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Please provide the necessary documents
- Recent Passport Size Photograph
- Scanned signature of the Candidate
Registration link for class 4 Posts
Registration link for class 3 Posts
