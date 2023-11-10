Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 12,600 vacancies for Grade 3 and 4 posts at sebaonline.org

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 Registration begins for 12,600 vacancies

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Grade 3 and Grade 4 (written as Class 3 and Class 4). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org.

A total of 12,600 vacancies will be recruited of which 7,600 are reserved for class 3 and the remaining 5,000 are for class 4. The registration process will continue till 29 December 2023. Candidates holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit the application form before the last date. Candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Assam Direct Vacancy 2023 Details and Qualification

Class 4

HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed - 1,060 Posts

HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent exam passed along with ITI pass certificate in the trade of wireman/electrician/fitter/welder/machinist/electrician/fitter/welder/machinist/electronics/mechanic from govt. of Assam approved institute - 1, 990 Posts

Read up to class 8 - 1,950 Posts

Class 3

Category I- Bachelor Degree Level - 4,055 Posts

Category II- HSSLC Level - 3,127 Posts

Category III - HSLC Level - 418 Posts

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as of 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection procedure will consist of an interview and a written exam. Following the written exam, the candidates who made the short list will need to show up for skill assessments, such as stenography, computer, and driving tests.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Application Procedure

Visit the official website - sebaonline.org, assam.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, 'State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS III POSTS and State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS IV POSTS'

It will redirect you to a new window

Click on the application form

Read the instructions

Click on 'next' button

You will be redirected to the new window by it

You must now register to access the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, and click on 'submit' button

Print the application so you have a copy for later use

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Please provide the necessary documents

Recent Passport Size Photograph

Scanned signature of the Candidate



Registration link for class 4 Posts

Registration link for class 3 Posts

