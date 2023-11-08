Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: SLRC notifies 12,600 class 3 and class 4 vacancies, apply online from Nov 10

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for class 3 and 4 Posts. Candidates holding the required qualifications and eligibility can submit applications online from November 10 at sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. Check eligibility and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2023 20:41 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Assam direct recruitment apply online 2023 notification

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of class 3 and class 4. A total of 12,600 Class 3 and Class 4 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The application process will start on November 10 and close on December 29. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. To apply for the above posts, the candidates are not required to pay a fee. 

Out of the total number of vacancies, 7,600 are reserved for class 3 and the remaining 5,000 are class 4. Candidates can submit their applications by simply following the instructions provided below. 

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Vacancy and Eligibility Criteria

Class 3

  • Category I, Bachelor Degree Level: 4,055 Posts
  • Category II, HSSLC (Class 12) Level: 3,127 Posts
  • Category III, HSLC Level: 418 Posts

Class 4

  • HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed - 1060 Posts
  • HSLC plus ITI - 1990 Posts
  • Read up to class 8 0 1,950 Posts

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 40 years. The age relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable as per government norms.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on Computer/Stenography/Driving Skill tests etc. 

How to apply for Assam Direct Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to apply online for the above posts. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications. 

  • Visit the official website of Assam State Portal - assam.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment of Grade 3 and 4 2023'
  • It will redirect you to the application form
  • Now, you need to click on the 'apply online' tab
  • Enter your required details 
  • Upload documents, and click on the 'submit' button
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

