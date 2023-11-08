Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: SLRC notifies 12,600 class 3 and class 4 vacancies, apply online from Nov 10

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Assam direct recruitment apply online 2023 notification

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of class 3 and class 4. A total of 12,600 Class 3 and Class 4 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The application process will start on November 10 and close on December 29. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. To apply for the above posts, the candidates are not required to pay a fee.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 7,600 are reserved for class 3 and the remaining 5,000 are class 4. Candidates can submit their applications by simply following the instructions provided below.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Vacancy and Eligibility Criteria

Class 3

Category I, Bachelor Degree Level: 4,055 Posts

Category II, HSSLC (Class 12) Level: 3,127 Posts

Category III, HSLC Level: 418 Posts

Class 4

HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed - 1060 Posts

HSLC plus ITI - 1990 Posts

Read up to class 8 0 1,950 Posts

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 40 years. The age relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable as per government norms.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on Computer/Stenography/Driving Skill tests etc.

How to apply for Assam Direct Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to apply online for the above posts. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications.

Visit the official website of Assam State Portal - assam.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment of Grade 3 and 4 2023'

It will redirect you to the application form

Now, you need to click on the 'apply online' tab

Enter your required details

Upload documents, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

