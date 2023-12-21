AAI Recruitment 2023: 119 Vacancies for Assistant and Senior Assistant Posts, apply from December 27

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AAI Recruitment 2023 Notification out

AAI Recruitment 2023: The Airports Authority of India has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode. The registration window will start on December 27 and conclude on January 26. A total of 119 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive of which 73 are for the Junior Assistant (Fire Service), two are for Junior Assistant (Office) NE, 25 are for the Senior Assistant (Electronics), and 19 are for the Senior Assistant (Accounts). Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): Class 10th pass plus 3 years of approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire or class 12th pass. Candidate should also have a valid heavy vehicle driving license or valid medium vehicle license issued at least one year before the advertisement.

Junior Assistant (Office): Graduate

Senior Assistant (Accounts): Two (2) years relevant experience in the field of preparation of Financial Statements, taxation(direct & indirect), audit and other Finance and accounts-related field experience.

Senior Assistant (Electronics): Candidates should possess a diploma in Electronics /Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate must be between 18 and 30 years. There will be age relaxation as per government norms.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidate will be done based on the written test followed by the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

AAI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Application fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) (Including GST) to be paid by the Candidates belonging to UR, OBC, EWS category. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

