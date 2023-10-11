AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023 out at aai.aero, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023 download link available at aai.aero.

AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive Common Cadre. All those who applied for the AAI Recruitment 2023 exam for Junior Executives can download their admit cards from the official website.

The facility to download the AAI Junior Executive Admit Card will be available till October 15. The candidates can download the AAI Junior Executive Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of AAI or IBPS

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AAI Junior Executive Admit Card'

It will redirect you to the login where you need to enter the registration number and other required details

AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

The exam authority has scheduled the AAI Junior Executive Exam 2023 for October 14 and 15. The individuals can check their exam date, venue, and other details on their allotted admit cards which can be downloaded directly by clicking the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 342 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant (Office), Senior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre), Junior Executive (Finance), Junior Executive (Fire Services), and Junior Executive (Law). Candidates appearing in the said exam are required to take a printout of their admit cards and appear for the exam. If they fail to bring it, they may be not permitted to appear in the exam.