UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam 2021: Questions on Farmer protests, Bengal poll violence, Delhi Oxygen crisis spark row

UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam on August 8 asked candidates to write a report in 200 words on any of the topics- Oxygen cylinders crisis in Delhi/ Poll violence in West Bengal

UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam 2021: The recently concluded Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination-2021 has sparked a controversy. One of the questions asked candidates to write a short article on the topic - Poll violence in West Bengal or Oxygen cylinders crisis in Delhi. The question paper of CAPF exam on August 8 accessed by IndiaTV shows that question number 3 asked candidates to write a report in 200 words on any of above mentioned topics.

The question number 2 asked candidates to provide their views on 'Farmer protests'. "Write arguments for and against each of the following statements - Elections in states should be held simultaneously/ Farmer protests are politically motivated," UPSC question paper stated. The question carried 20 marks.

According to CAPF aspirant, Rakesh Yadav, "I could not attempt the question number 3 as the questions are too political. You cannot be unbiased on writing a report on either of the topic - West Bengal poll violence or oxygen cylinder crisis. In the question number 2, I attempt the first topic- Election in states, as the optional topic on farmer protests was again a bit political."

In the West Bengal Assembly Elections held this year, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on many instances had accused the central forces of working for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and threatening women and party cadres. "If CAPF creates disturbances, I tell you ladies, a group of you go and restrain (gherao) them while another group will go to cast their votes. Don't waste your vote. If you engage yourself only in restraining them they will be happy that you did not cast your vote. This is their plan. It is the plan of BJP," Mamata Banerjee had said during election rally in Cooch Behar on April 7.

The CAPF exam consists of two papers - paper 1 consists of 125 objective questions, while paper 2 is descriptive having six questions. The candidates clearing the exam will call for physical ability test and interview. The exam is being conducted for the selection of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

