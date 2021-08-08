BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: 269 vacancies open, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 is looking for candidates to hire for the 269 vacancies on a temporary basis.

Border Security Force (BSF) is looking for candidates to hire for the 269 Group 'C' post vacant on a temporary basis against the sports quota. The application process for BSF Recruitment 2021 is going to begin on August 9 and the last day for the registration is August 22. Interested and eligible candidates can fill and submit the forms at the official website of BSF-- bsf.gov.in.

"Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens for filling up 269 vacancies for the non-gazetted and non-ministerial post of Constable (general duty) in group C on a temporary basis likely to be made permanent in Border Security Force against sports quota," the job notification reads.

Candidates willing to take this job must be a class 10 pass and the age limit is from 18 years to 23 years as of August 1, 2021. "Online application forms and copy of certificate uploaded by the candidates will be scrutinized and if found in order the respective candidates will be issued online admit cards to appear in the recruitment process," the BSF has informed candidates.

